Candlestick Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 478,173 ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 478,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,259,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on ZI. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $86.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $55.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.84 and a 200-day moving average of $62.61. The firm has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 928.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.86 and a twelve month high of $79.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 516,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $39,625,540.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $88,816,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,176,233 shares of company stock valued at $669,130,272. Company insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI).

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.