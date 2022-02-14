Candlestick Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 77,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,754,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 252.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,880,000 after acquiring an additional 33,848 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 35,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,766,000 after purchasing an additional 23,907 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 221.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 22,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,245,000 after purchasing an additional 15,795 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 276.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, Hutner Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 195.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHW opened at $273.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The company has a market cap of $71.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $218.06 and a 12-month high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.97.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

