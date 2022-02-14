Candlestick Capital Management LP Invests $7.99 Million in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,989,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. RE Advisers Corp boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $699.72.

ORLY stock opened at $667.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $670.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $636.82. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $428.79 and a 12 month high of $710.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The firm has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total transaction of $3,229,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total transaction of $255,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

