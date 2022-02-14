Candlestick Capital Management LP Has $3.18 Million Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Candlestick Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 93.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,917 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 591,083 shares during the quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 1.1% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 15,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 14.8% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 19.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the third quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WGO. CL King upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

NYSE WGO opened at $67.39 on Monday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.33 and a 1 year high of $87.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.18.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The construction company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 7.63%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

