Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Price Target Lowered to C$7.00 at Cowen

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Cowen to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential downside of 80.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GOOS. CIBC cut their price target on Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on Canada Goose from C$35.00 to C$31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Securities upgraded Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Canada Goose to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$46.22.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Canada Goose stock traded down C$1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$35.29. 159,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,928. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$43.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$48.65. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of C$33.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$67.33. The stock has a market cap of C$3.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.85, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

In related news, Senior Officer John Moran sold 5,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.26, for a total value of C$362,041.90.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.