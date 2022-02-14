Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $65.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.03.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

NYSE UBER opened at $35.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $68.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.85. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $32.81 and a twelve month high of $61.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 223,135 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $11,184,000 after acquiring an additional 63,958 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 759,008 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $38,041,000 after acquiring an additional 255,651 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,211 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $292,000. 71.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.