Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Holdings Decreased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,001,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,613 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $41,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $44.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.62. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $52.23.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.28%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.11.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

