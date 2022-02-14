Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$35.18.

Several brokerages have commented on CCO. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$36.25 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. CIBC began coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$37.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other news, Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel purchased 4,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$26.81 per share, with a total value of C$109,626.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 373,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,024,902.44.

CCO stock traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$28.43. 350,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,823,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.94, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 6.34. The company has a market cap of C$11.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -329.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.21. Cameco has a 1-year low of C$18.41 and a 1-year high of C$35.47.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is -93.02%.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

