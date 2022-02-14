Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2022

Brokerages forecast that Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) will announce $1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.50 and the lowest is $1.48. Camden Property Trust reported earnings per share of $1.24 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full year earnings of $6.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.13 to $6.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $7.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 8.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $167.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.60.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock traded up $1.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,224,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,048. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.12 and its 200-day moving average is $159.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $99.70 and a fifty-two week high of $180.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.94 dividend. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 113.70%.

In other news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 27,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $4,761,725.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 35,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total transaction of $6,045,411.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,623 shares of company stock valued at $36,093,050 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 4.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camden Property Trust (CPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.