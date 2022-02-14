Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) will announce $1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.50 and the lowest is $1.48. Camden Property Trust reported earnings per share of $1.24 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full year earnings of $6.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.13 to $6.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $7.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 8.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $167.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.60.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock traded up $1.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,224,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,048. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.12 and its 200-day moving average is $159.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $99.70 and a fifty-two week high of $180.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.94 dividend. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 113.70%.

In other news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 27,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $4,761,725.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 35,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total transaction of $6,045,411.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,623 shares of company stock valued at $36,093,050 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 4.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

