Camber Capital Management LP Raises Position in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Camber Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,425,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of Puma Biotechnology worth $24,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 162.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 32,612 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 25.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 13,112 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 4.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 11,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 101.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 263,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 132,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PBYI remained flat at $$2.18 during mid-day trading on Monday. 1,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,545. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $12.66. The firm has a market cap of $89.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 22,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $72,971.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,244 shares of company stock valued at $122,888. 19.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.45.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

