Calixto Global Investors LP Purchases Shares of 526,600 ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Calixto Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 526,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,146,000. ZTO Express (Cayman) accounts for 7.6% of Calixto Global Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZTO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZTO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. HSBC raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $38.80 to $40.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Macquarie raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.90 to $40.20 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.62.

ZTO stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.53. 5,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,420,221. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.13. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $38.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.46.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 9.37%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

