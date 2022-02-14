California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,151,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,079 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Aflac worth $60,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Aflac by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,737,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,467,000 after purchasing an additional 336,753 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Aflac by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,128,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,199,000 after purchasing an additional 48,441 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Aflac by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,887,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,835,000 after purchasing an additional 80,008 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,316,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,603,000 after acquiring an additional 125,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,118,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,716,000 after acquiring an additional 321,735 shares during the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AFL shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.43.

In other news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $387,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $1,354,512.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 59,720 shares of company stock valued at $3,426,009. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AFL stock opened at $65.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $46.13 and a 52 week high of $66.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

