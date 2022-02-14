California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,276 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 205,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $45,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 56,607.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,925 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 40.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 16.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 18.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter worth $88,000. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $348,957.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $553,781.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,172 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,127. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALB opened at $230.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $230.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.20. The company has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.52. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $133.82 and a 1-year high of $291.48.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALB shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $247.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Albemarle to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $298.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $323.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.48.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

