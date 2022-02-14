California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,083 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 307,183 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $59,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FRC. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 18,784.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 6,199 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FRC. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group began coverage on First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.14.

NYSE:FRC opened at $172.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.93. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $154.37 and a 52-week high of $222.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 11.47%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.