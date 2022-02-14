California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,592 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,959 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Zimmer Biomet worth $53,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth $36,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 133.3% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 55.2% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.96.

ZBH stock opened at $116.21 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.47 and a 1 year high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.78. The firm has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 24.68%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

