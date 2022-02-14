California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $56,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth $2,498,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth $631,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth $7,833,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 38,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,978,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TDG opened at $638.33 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $623.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $624.04. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $552.72 and a 12 month high of $688.03. The company has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.50, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.57.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.14). TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.72, for a total transaction of $6,574,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.47, for a total transaction of $26,458,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,000 shares of company stock worth $40,287,435 in the last 90 days. 9.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $790.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $678.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Financial raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $600.00 to $786.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $721.94.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

