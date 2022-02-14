California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 21,196 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,351,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,196 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $48,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 95.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 48.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

WY opened at $41.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.75. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $31.80 and a twelve month high of $43.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.61.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous Special dividend of $0.50. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 19.60%.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.