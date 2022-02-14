California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,193 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,866 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of ANSYS worth $51,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 100.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 316,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,681,000 after purchasing an additional 158,134 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in ANSYS during the second quarter valued at about $294,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 0.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 35.5% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in ANSYS by 333.8% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after buying an additional 12,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANSS. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $339.27.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total transaction of $7,092,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS opened at $319.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $366.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $369.34. The company has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.79 and a 1-year high of $413.89.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

