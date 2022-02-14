California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,009,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,836 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Fastenal worth $52,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2,209.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,893,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725,370 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at $189,782,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 95.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,677,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,246,000 after buying an additional 2,766,806 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth $127,166,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Fastenal by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,302,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,999 shares in the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $51.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 4.19. The stock has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.25. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 31.69%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.02%.

In related news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $417,623.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.83.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

