California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 753,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,662 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $61,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter worth $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $36,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $41,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 76.2% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $79.64 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.47. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $62.31 and a 52-week high of $92.84. The firm has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 0.94.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Several analysts recently commented on OTIS shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

