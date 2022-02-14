California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 21,196 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,351,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,196 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $48,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 60,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% during the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% during the third quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 34,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 37,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $41.56 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $31.80 and a twelve month high of $43.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.61. The company has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous Special dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.60%.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

