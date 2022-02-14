Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd Cuts Position in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,648,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,181 shares during the period. American Well makes up about 1.4% of Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd owned 0.05% of American Well worth $115,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of American Well by 1.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 65,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners raised its stake in shares of American Well by 3.7% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 29,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of American Well by 8.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Well by 53.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of American Well by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMWL traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $4.33. The stock had a trading volume of 16,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,678,341. American Well Co. has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $34.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.93.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Well from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Well has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.93.

In other news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 121,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $702,790.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brendan P. Ogrady sold 13,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $90,311.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 520,656 shares of company stock valued at $3,219,437. 14.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

