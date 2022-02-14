Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Holdings Raised by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,904,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,776 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 7.44% of Caesars Entertainment worth $1,785,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CZR. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,853,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,678,000 after buying an additional 2,012,029 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 91.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 17,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 962.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 342,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,483,000 after purchasing an additional 310,483 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 51.4% during the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 94,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,651,000 after buying an additional 32,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 360,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $119,241.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $466,333.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,574 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CZR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. B. Riley began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.94.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $83.74 on Monday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $119.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 2.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

