Cabana LLC Takes $656,000 Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000. Vanguard Financials ETF comprises about 2.3% of Cabana LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 621.1% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 120.5% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

VFH stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.05. The company had a trading volume of 11,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,117. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $77.67 and a 52 week high of $102.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.28.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.