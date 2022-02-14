Cabana LLC Invests $2.74 Million in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Cabana LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,000. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 9.8% of Cabana LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 739,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,787,000 after acquiring an additional 99,843 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 440,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1,784.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 407,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,507,000 after buying an additional 385,834 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 397,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $159,698,000 after buying an additional 14,120 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 389,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,452,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $3.13 on Monday, hitting $409.09. 62,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,403. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $435.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $429.21. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $335.60 and a 1 year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.