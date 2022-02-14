C Partners Holding GmbH Sells 312,917 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

C Partners Holding GmbH reduced its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 46.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 358,147 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 312,917 shares during the quarter. eBay accounts for 5.1% of C Partners Holding GmbH’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. C Partners Holding GmbH owned about 0.06% of eBay worth $24,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.4% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,456 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 4.4% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,606 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.8% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.8% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.71.

NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.54. 99,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,364,338. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.07 and a 200 day moving average of $69.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $38.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.21, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14.

In other news, Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 4,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $309,446.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $89,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,674 shares of company stock worth $557,894. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

