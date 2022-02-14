C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Receives $106.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on CHRW shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ CHRW traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $89.25. The company had a trading volume of 50,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,897. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.81. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12 month low of $84.67 and a 12 month high of $112.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 3.65%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total transaction of $50,646.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $985,019.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,675 shares of company stock valued at $4,672,698 in the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $129,756,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,627 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8,484.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,048,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,691 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $92,408,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,681,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,538,279,000 after buying an additional 530,386 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

