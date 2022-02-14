BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 84.6% from the January 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in BYTE Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BYTE Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in BYTE Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in BYTE Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in BYTE Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BYTS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.71. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,400. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75. BYTE Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.11.

BYTE Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

