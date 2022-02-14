Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%.

BYRN stock traded down $2.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.57. The company had a trading volume of 616,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,520. Byrna Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $30.55. The stock has a market cap of $202.37 million, a P/E ratio of -65.92 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.43.

BYRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Byrna Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 295,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $1,534,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $861,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $705,000. 12.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

