Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%.
BYRN stock traded down $2.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.57. The company had a trading volume of 616,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,520. Byrna Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $30.55. The stock has a market cap of $202.37 million, a P/E ratio of -65.92 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.43.
BYRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Byrna Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.
About Byrna Technologies
Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.
