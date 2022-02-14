Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Byrna Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 4.09%.

Shares of BYRN traded down $2.00 on Friday, hitting $8.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 616,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,520. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.43. Byrna Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.92 and a beta of 0.83.

BYRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Byrna Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Byrna Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 295,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Byrna Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Byrna Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Byrna Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Byrna Technologies by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

