Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Byrna Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 4.09%.
Shares of BYRN traded down $2.00 on Friday, hitting $8.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 616,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,520. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.43. Byrna Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.92 and a beta of 0.83.
BYRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Byrna Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.
About Byrna Technologies
Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.
