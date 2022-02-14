Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Plans $0.53 Quarterly Dividend

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.525 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th.

Bunge has raised its dividend payment by 6.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Bunge has a dividend payout ratio of 23.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bunge to earn $10.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.7%.

NYSE BG opened at $101.69 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Bunge has a 1-year low of $71.73 and a 1-year high of $103.59.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.62. Bunge had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 4.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge will post 12.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Stephens raised their target price on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America raised Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bunge stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,161,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 190,022 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.82% of Bunge worth $90,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

