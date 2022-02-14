Bullseye Asset Management LLC Has $16 Million Stake in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC lessened its position in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,670 shares during the period. OptimizeRx makes up about 5.5% of Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings in OptimizeRx were worth $16,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,673,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,957,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in OptimizeRx during the third quarter worth $13,579,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 1,622.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 131,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,234,000 after purchasing an additional 123,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in OptimizeRx during the second quarter worth $6,336,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other OptimizeRx news, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $979,569.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $787,801.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,372 shares of company stock worth $3,621,781. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:OPRX traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.29. 606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,307. OptimizeRx Co. has a one year low of $37.85 and a one year high of $99.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.80 million, a PE ratio of 320.43 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.64.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OptimizeRx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.25.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

