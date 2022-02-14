Bullseye Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,451 shares during the period. Norwegian Cruise Line accounts for about 2.0% of Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bullseye Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $5,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 72,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NCLH traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,536,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.82. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49.

NCLH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

