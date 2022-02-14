BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) PT Raised to C$23.00 at Desjardins

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Thursday. raised BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BSR Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.83.

BSRTF stock opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.62 and a 200-day moving average of $16.54. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $19.81.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

