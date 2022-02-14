Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC) in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock.

BC has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brunswick from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.21.

BC stock opened at $95.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.87. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $79.55 and a 1-year high of $117.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.69.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,591,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,223,000 after buying an additional 124,043 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,453,000 after buying an additional 200,710 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,400,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,788,000 after buying an additional 278,153 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,016,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,905,000 after buying an additional 191,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,000,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,505,000 after buying an additional 507,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

