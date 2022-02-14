BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$135.67.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DOO. Scotiabank began coverage on BRP in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$127.00 target price on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their target price on BRP from C$131.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC upped their price objective on BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

TSE:DOO opened at C$100.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$8.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$103.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$108.60. BRP has a 12-month low of C$85.06 and a 12-month high of C$129.98.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported C$1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.18 by C$0.30. The company had revenue of C$1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.70 billion. On average, analysts expect that BRP will post 10.4499997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.11%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

