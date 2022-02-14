Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BIP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a $70.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.00.

NYSE:BIP opened at $61.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.19 and its 200 day moving average is $57.70. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12 month low of $50.12 and a 12 month high of $62.48.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 117.24%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIP. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 46.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1,204.3% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 93.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

