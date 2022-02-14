Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Stock Position Lifted by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $16,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 46.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1,204.3% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 93.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter valued at about $140,000.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $61.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.70. The company has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 0.79. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $50.12 and a 1 year high of $62.48.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.24%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BIP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.