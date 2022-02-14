Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Price Target Increased to $65.50 by Analysts at Citigroup

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BAM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.35.

Shares of BAM opened at $58.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.32. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12-month low of $40.30 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.18.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 2.90%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 24.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,574,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,100,000 after acquiring an additional 24,773 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 14.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,625,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,488 shares in the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 1,179,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.3% during the third quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 192,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 44.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 237,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,717,000 after acquiring an additional 73,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

