Brokers Offer Predictions for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.68 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.70. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ FY2025 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Argus cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of TEVA opened at $8.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.08.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 23.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter worth about $1,386,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 21.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 135,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 23,566 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 19.6% during the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 19,564,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210,560 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 219.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 22,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter worth about $2,556,000. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,110 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $55,356.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $37,490.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

