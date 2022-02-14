Brokerages Set Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) PT at $148.00

Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WM. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Erste Group downgraded Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.12. The stock had a trading volume of 42,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,941. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $168.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 55.69%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

