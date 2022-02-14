Brokerages Set Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Target Price at $13.67

Shares of Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.67.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VLN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valens Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.
VLN stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $6.84. 29,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,621. Valens Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $12.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.12.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLN. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Valens Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter worth approximately $172,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter worth approximately $318,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Valens Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.
Valens Semiconductor Company Profile
Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel.
