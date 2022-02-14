Brokerages Set Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) PT at $66.25

Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.25.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UCTT shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other news, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $138,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $152,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,580,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,657,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 376,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,026,000 after buying an additional 197,767 shares in the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $48.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,586. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.12. Ultra Clean has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.98.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

