Brokerages Set Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) PT at $66.25

Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.25.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UCTT shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.
In other news, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $138,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $152,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $48.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,586. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.12. Ultra Clean has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.98.
About Ultra Clean
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.
