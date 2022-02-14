Brokerages Set Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) PT at C$22.91

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$23.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TPZ. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Topaz Energy to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Topaz Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of TPZ opened at C$18.93 on Friday. Topaz Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$14.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.01. The stock has a market cap of C$2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 119.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a current ratio of 6.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Topaz Energy’s payout ratio is 383.65%.

In related news, Director Andrew B. Macdonald bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$17.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$340,000.

