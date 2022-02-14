Brokerages Set Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Price Target at $100.72

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.72.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on REMYY shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €185.00 ($212.64) to €180.00 ($206.90) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Rémy Cointreau stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.32. Rémy Cointreau has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $24.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

