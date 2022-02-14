Brokerages Set First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Target Price at $21.43

Shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.43.

FCXXF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC raised their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of FCXXF opened at $13.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.22 and a 200 day moving average of $14.31. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $11.77 and a 12 month high of $15.14.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

