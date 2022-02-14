Brokerages Set 888 Holdings plc (LON:888) Target Price at GBX 552.50

888 Holdings plc (LON:888) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 552.50 ($7.47).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($10.14) price objective on shares of 888 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($10.14) price objective on shares of 888 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 690 ($9.33) price objective on shares of 888 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on 888 from GBX 600 ($8.11) to GBX 545 ($7.37) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Get 888 alerts:

Shares of 888 traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 270.60 ($3.66). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,894. 888 has a one year low of GBX 243 ($3.29) and a one year high of GBX 494 ($6.68). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 282.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 351.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.56.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 888 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.