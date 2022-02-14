Brokerages Expect O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) will announce earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is $0.01. O2Micro International posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow O2Micro International.

Get O2Micro International alerts:

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. O2Micro International had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of O2Micro International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in O2Micro International in the third quarter worth $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O2Micro International during the third quarter worth $63,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of O2Micro International during the third quarter worth $69,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O2Micro International during the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of O2Micro International by 39.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the period. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OIIM traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.13. 96,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,905. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.70. O2Micro International has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $9.55.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Ltd. engages in designing, developing, and marketing of integrated circuits and solutions. It offers solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computers, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its products include backlighting and battery management.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on O2Micro International (OIIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for O2Micro International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O2Micro International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.