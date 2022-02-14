Brokerages Expect Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $206.15 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) will post sales of $206.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $204.20 million and the highest is $208.70 million. Maravai LifeSciences posted sales of $98.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will report full year sales of $777.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $775.00 million to $781.09 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $860.62 million, with estimates ranging from $846.70 million to $870.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Maravai LifeSciences.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $204.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.68 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 109.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of MRVI stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.52. 1,358,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,737,595. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.26. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 5.52.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

