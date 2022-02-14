Brokerages Expect Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) will report $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Floor & Decor posted earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Floor & Decor.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $139.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.15.

In related news, Director Peter Starrett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total transaction of $1,336,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 6,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $843,833.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth about $354,734,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth about $153,975,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,047,000 after acquiring an additional 466,635 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,413,000 after acquiring an additional 466,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 845,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,333,000 after acquiring an additional 367,441 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FND traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.08 and its 200 day moving average is $122.75. Floor & Decor has a 52-week low of $81.20 and a 52-week high of $145.89.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Floor & Decor (FND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.